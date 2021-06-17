Bike shorts are coming back big as a trend for this year, and I can’t say I’m sad about that! They’re no longer just for working out; they effortlessly add a lot to an outfit these days.

Also, let’s just point out the fact that they’re the perfect alternative to leggings for when the weather really starts to heat up.

Model Ashley Graham recently styled a pair of bike shorts with a pair of neutral-colored mules and a chic chocolate cropped sweater, and it got me thinking about some of my favorite bike shorts out there right now.

Read on for the 5 best bike shorts to add to your closet before summer gets here. They’re all available for less than $25 on Amazon!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Instagram; pictured above model Ashley Graham rocks bike shorts

A Mesh Panel

My favorite thing about these bike shorts from romansong is the mesh panel! They’re also made of a thick material that really won’t let anything show if you decide to do some squats in them.

This is a great option for styling a relaxed weekend outfit or an outfit that’s actually functional for your next workout.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.