Dad Does Coke, Plays Video Games Then His Children Climbed Into His Hot Truck And Died

Tulsa, Oklahoma. Four-year-old Tegan Dennis and three-year-old Ryan Dennis were adorable siblings that lived in Pryor together.

“Ryan loved riding dirt bikes, playing with Legos, riding horses, and he especially loved John Deere tractors,” an obituary for the children reads.

“He brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. Tegan went to Pre-K at Lincoln Elementary School in Pryor.”

“She loved school and even enjoyed doing her homework. Tegan had a beautiful spirit, dancing and singing any chance she got.”

“She loved animals, and especially feeding her horses. Although their time on earth was short, the memories they left their family and friends will last forever. A handsome little boy and beautiful little girl who leave us much too soon.”

On June 13th of last year, four-year-old Tegan and three-year-old Ryan were sadly found dead inside of their dad’s blazing hot truck after being stuck inside for at least 4 long hours.

32-year-old Dustin Lee Dennis, Tegan and Ryan’s dad, did coke and stayed up super late playing video games instead of keeping an eye on his young children.

On the afternoon of June 12th, 2020, Dustin left Teagan and Ryan home alone while he drove to a local convenience store.

Facebook; pictured above are Teagan and Ryan Dennis

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.