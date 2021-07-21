He’s Going Viral For Accidentally Breaking Into A Couple’s Apartment And Cleaning The Entire Place

Cherry Hill, New Jersey. 27-year-old Louis Angelino III cleans houses on the side to supplement his income.

Now, one of Louis’s friends told him about their coworker who was interested in having Louis come and clean for them.

Louis thought that was fantastic and excited to expand his client list, agreed to clean this man’s place.

The man had already texted Louis about keeping a key under his doormat, so when Louis arrived at his place, he looked under the mat and found the key.

Louis entered the apartment, and he cleaned the whole place from top to bottom.

After he was finished, this man called up Louis asking where he was. Confused, Louis replied back that he was inside of his apartment waiting for him.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of Louis retelling his hysterical tale of cleaning the wrong place

“I’m like, ‘I’m in your living room waiting for you to walk in. I’m playing with your cat.’ He goes, ‘Uh, man…I don’t have a cat,” Louis explained in his TikTok video.

“What?! So come to find out that I cleaned the wrong apartment and broke in and cleaned somebody’s random apartment.”

