Justin Bieber Actually Had One Of The Best Things To Say After Simone Biles Exited The Olympics Due To Her Mental Health

Spring, Texas. 24-year-old Simone Biles lives in Spring, Texas, and that’s where she trains as well, at the World Champions Centre.

Simone already has 4 Olympic gold medals, and we already know she’s the greatest gymnast to ever grace this planet.

Although everyone was hoping she’d gather up a few more gold medals in Tokyo, she recently announced that she felt the need to exit the Olympics.

Simone cited putting mental health first and foremost as her reason for not continuing with the Olympics.

“I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat, work on my mindfulness,” she explained at a press conference.

“And I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job. And I didn’t want to risk the team a medal for kind of my screwups, because they’ve worked way too hard for that.”

Instagram; pictured above is Simone

Simone mentioned that she did not suffer any injuries during the competition, and that also contributed to her decision.

“And that’s why I took a step back because I didn’t want to do something silly out there and get injured.”

