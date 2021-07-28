She Called Her Dad A Worthless Donor Before Refusing To Come To His Son’s Funeral And Now She’s Asking The Internet If She Should Have Been Nicer

A 17-year-old girl’s dad, Carl, left her and her mom when she was 6-years-old. She had no idea there were problems in their marriage, and her mom had no clue either.

“…It was a total surprise when I woke up that morning to my mom in hysterics because he was missing,” she explained.

“We searched everywhere, contacted everyone we knew, and still it took well over a year before we even found him.”

“Even then it was just so my mom could get a proper divorce. No contact since then.”

Her mom was amazing, but she sadly passed away in a car accident when she was 10-years-old. She was there when it happened, and she had to spend time in the hospital after that.

When the authorities couldn’t find her dad anywhere, they gave custody of her to her mom’s adoptive parents; her grandparents.

A few weeks ago, her dad reached out to her grandparents saying he would like to see her. Really, he was asking for her to be introduced to his 11-year-old son who was terminally ill.

The exact same year that her dad left her and her mom, he got a brand new family, and his 11-year-old son is not biologically his.

Her dad’s new son really wanted to meet her, and her grandparents let her know that it was up to her to decide whether or not to do this.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.