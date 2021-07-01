These 2 Medical Students Jumped In To Save A Woman Suffering From A Medical Emergency On A Flight To Greece

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center is praising the quick thinking of two of their medical students after they jumped in to help a woman suffering from a medical emergency on a recent international flight.

Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris both were on a flight headed to Greece when something went wrong.

“Two LSU Health New Orleans medical students on a flight to Greece were sure in the right place at the right time,” the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center said in a Facebook post.

“There was a medical emergency on board, and a call went out for medical professionals.”

When nobody on the plane replied, Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris jumped in to help, letting the flight crew know they were medical students.

A woman on their flight had started suffering from lightheadedness because of her blood sugar dipping too low, and she was overheating in the process.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of Lauren and Heather helping the woman on their flight that the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center shared

“They calmed the patient and got her to take some juice and food, and also cooled her off,” the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in their post.

Lauren and Heather were able to speak to a doctor somewhere on the ground below, and with this doctor’s help, they began taking the woman’s blood pressure, blood sugar, and pulse.

