She Went Viral On TikTok For Being Left With A Square Face After A Cosmetic Procedure She Had Done

Sofia Marroquin is a 19-year-old young woman living in Australia.

She went viral for sharing her square-shaped face on TikTok after getting a cosmetic procedure done.

Sofia shared several videos after the procedure, and she even filmed the reaction of her family members and friends.

Here’s what she had done and why her face ended up looking like this.

TikTok; Sofia is pictured above before the treatment

Sofia had a cosmetic procedure called Kybella done. The procedure is commonly used to get rid of double chins.

Basically, you get injected with multiple treatments, and fat cells get destroyed in the process to create a slimmer face.

But, Sofia showed off her completely square face in a series of videos on TikTok. She even shocked her family members and friends after showing them.

“Yep, so just got some lovely needles into my face. My family has absolutely no idea what I’ve just done and I’m about to get their reaction,” she said in one of her videos.

