Body Of College Girl Who Disappeared A Month Ago After Leaving A Friend’s Apartment Has Been Found In A River

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 26-year-old Cassandra Johnston, whom everyone affectionately called Casey, went missing nearly a month ago.

It was July 10th when Casey was last seen at 5:51 in the morning. She left her friend’s apartment on Summer and 12th in Philadelphia and got into her silver-colored 2016 Ford Focus hatchback.

Although Casey’s family reported her as missing, there was no sign of her anywhere.

Traffic cameras were checked, her bank and credit cards were monitored, and her E-ZPass was checked as well, but none of these things yielded any clues.

Facebook; pictured above is Casey

Casey’s loved ones even raised enough money on GoFundMe to put up multiple billboards in the Philadelphia area to bring awareness to Casey’s disappearance.

“Thank you all so very much. From the bottom of our hearts, we truly did not expect this much support to come in this fast,” Casey’s boyfriend Matt wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“We are very quickly reaching our goal to get Casey’s face up on billboards in the Greater Philadelphia area.”

“We could never have imagined how quickly we’d come to this, and we are in shock and awe at how many have come together to bring Casey home safely to us.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.