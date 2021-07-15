College Girl Disappears After Leaving A Friend’s Apartment: Where Is Casey Johnston?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 26-year-old Cassandra Johnston goes by Casey and is a college student at Temple University.

Her loved ones describe her as a compassionate and caring young woman who adores people.

On July 10th, Casey was last seen at 5:51 in the morning. She left her friend’s apartment on Summer and 12th and got into her silver-colored 2016 Ford Focus hatchback.

She was wearing a long leopard-print skirt, a white-colored crop top, and sandals that have gold straps and are white-colored on the bottom.

Casey drove away from her friend’s apartment and headed in the direction of I-95, but she never made it back home to the place she shares with her boyfriend Matt.

When Casey didn’t show up at home, her family reported her as missing to the police. Casey’s loved ones then went back to Casey’s friend’s apartment to look for her, but there was no sign of her.

Facebook; pictured above is Casey

Casey’s loved ones have reached out to local hospitals, psych wards, numerous police departments, her college, and even the medical examiner, but nobody knows where Casey is, and her car is also still missing.

Casey’s E-ZPass has not been used since she disappeared, and neither have her credit cards or bank cards.

