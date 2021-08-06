Her Sister-In-Law Left Her Baby On A Bench In The Park And Now She’s Refusing To Go To Her Brother’s Wedding

A 21-year-old woman says she’s no longer going to be attending her brother’s wedding after her sister-in-law left her baby on a bench in the park for hours all alone.

She started out by explaining that she really has been close to her sister-in-law all along, and her brother has been with her for 9 years.

She was 12 when her brother met her sister-in-law, and they quickly bonded because her parents don’t like the two of them.

Her sister-in-law has been nice to her throughout the entire time she has known her, but their relationship is destroyed after something that happened a few weeks ago.

Her work called her to say that they needed her to come in, and her husband was also at work so she needed someone to watch her 2-month-old baby.

Her sister-in-law offered to watch the baby for her and pointed out that it was silly for her to pay a babysitter since she was willing to do it.

“I guess at some point she decided to take her and her dog for a walk, she says they were walking through the park and the leash slipped out of her hand,” she explained.

“Without thinking she put my daughter on a nearby bench (she was in a little carrier) and she ran after the dog, she didn’t catch even the dog, and it wasn’t until 2 hours later that she even realized that she was missing.”

She arrived at her sister-in-law’s after work to pickup her baby, and that’s when her sister-in-law owned up to what happened.

