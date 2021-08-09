Moments After This Mom Broke The News To Her Family That Her Daughter Has Cancer, Her Brother Decided To Announce That His Wife Is Pregnant So She Kicked Him Out And Is Asking The Internet If She Was Justified In Doing So

A mom recently had to break the terrible news to her family that her 12-year-old daughter has cancer.

Moments after she shared this, her brother decided to announce that his wife is pregnant, so she kicked him out of her house.

She started out by saying that her brother and her sister-in-law have been struggling for years to have children, without success.

Her brother and sister-in-law adore the children in their whole family, but they have always wanted their own children.

After her 12-year-old daughter Megan started experiencing fevers, anemia, and losing her appetite, this mom became very wrapped up in trying to figure out what was wrong with Megan.

Their pediatrician officially diagnosed Megan was cancer, and this mom was so heartbroken to get this information that she did not immediately let her family know what was going on.

A few days ago, she thought it was the right time to invite her family to her house to share this sensitive information about Megan.

She told her family, and her aunt was crushed to hear the news since Megan is one of her favorite family members.

There were a few moments of nobody saying anything, and then her brother announced that he has something to share with the family.

