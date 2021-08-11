She Doesn’t Want To Name Her Newborn After Her Husband Who Passed Away And She’s Telling The Internet Her Mother-In-Law Is Irate With Her

A 31-year-old woman is currently married to her 35-year-old second husband, they have twin boys on the way.

Although this is certainly something to be joyous about, her first husband’s mother is irate with her for not wanting to name one of her newborns after her husband Michael who passed away.

She met Michael, her first husband, when they were back in college together. They remained a couple even after they graduated, and then they got married.

Sadly, she and Michael spent only a few months together as a married couple, and then he very unexpectedly passed.

It’s now been a decade since he has been gone.

“It was one of the worst times in my life and I never thought that I would ever fall in love again, much less get married again or have a family,” she explained.

After Michael’s passing, she stayed quite close with her mother-in-law. When it came time for her to try out dating, her mother-in-law was accepting of her choice to move on.

She eventually met John, her second husband whom she is currently married to, and she made sure that her mother-in-law was able to meet him pretty soon into their relationship.

“She was so excited to meet him and I remember going to the bathroom and crying tears of relief that she wasn’t angry at me for moving on,” she remembered.

