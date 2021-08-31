She Told Her Sister She Gets Why The Couple Who Adopted Her Twins Ghosted Her And Now She’s Asking The Internet If She Was Too Harsh

Last June, a woman says her sister had twins; a baby boy and a baby girl. Not long before her sister gave birth, she got evicted from her place and wound up living with her.

Since she works full-time and already has 3 children of her own, she told to her sister that she would need to live somewhere else if she planned on keeping her twins.

Her apartment has 2 bedrooms, and there was not enough space to add infant twins plus her sister. Her sister understood and agreed to what she said.

“When she was six months pregnant she said she was going to give her baby up for adoption and contacted this top adoption agency,” she explained.

“They sent her a pamphlet of potential parents. I was shocked since she never brought up giving them up for adoption.”

“I felt guilty and told her if she got a job and paid me 400$ a month maybe we could find a 3 bedroom. She said she doesn’t want to be a mom and she’s made up her mind.”

It was very important for her sister to pick out a rich couple to adopt her children, and that’s exactly what she did.

The wife and husband each easily brought home 6 figures a year, and they seemed immaculate.

This woman mentioned to her sister that she thought they were kind of conceited based on their photos, but her sister said she didn’t care and just wanted her babies to live a high-end life.

