Someone Saw This Beautiful Young Bartender Get Kidnapped Off The Street And An Hour Later She Was Found Dead

Atlanta, Georgia. 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab worked as a bartender at the Revery: VR Bar. Her loved ones say that she worked very hard and spread positivity wherever she went.

Mariam was sweet, caring, vibrant, and incredible.

She was an angel of a young woman who wasn’t just beautiful on the outside, but on the inside as well.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Mariam completed her shift at the bar where she worked and she made her way back to her home after making a quick stop at a nearby gas station.

“After her shift, she stopped by a gas station and someone followed her home and as she was walking up to her door she was taken,” Mariam’s best friend Elisha Kim wrote on Facebook.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed at a press conference that a witness saw Mariam get kidnapped at around 5 in the morning from her home on Burroughs Street.

That witness immediately called 911 to report Mariam’s kidnapping.

The caller had “stated that a male had kidnapped a female and drove away in some type of SUV,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Mariam

