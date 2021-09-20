Border Patrol Agents Rescue 2 Abandoned Children Left On A Texas Riverbank

Eagle Pass, Texas. A few days ago on September 14th, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol were carrying out a routine part of their day when they came across something heartbreaking along the banks of the Rio Grande River.

“At approximately noon, Border Patrol Riverine agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station were performing boat operations when they noticed an unusual color on the riverbank,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

“As agents investigated the item, they discovered two small children abandoned. Agents quickly responded and safely retrieved both children.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection; pictured above are the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy who were found abandoned along the banks of the Rio Grande

“A note under the infant safety carrier revealed the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy, both nationals of Honduras, were siblings.”

“A thorough search of the area was conducted and no additional individuals were encountered.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection; pictured above an agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stops to help the abandoned children

Thankfully, both of the children were alright and did not require any kind of medical care after being abandoned on the banks of the river.

