Could The Disappearance Of Gabby Petito Be Connected To The Murders Of These 2 Women?

Moab, Utah. 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared as she was traveling across America in a van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby’s was last spotted at a hotel located in Salt Lake City on August 24th. The next day, she called her family to say that she had arrived in Grand Teton National Park, and then her loved ones stopped hearing from her.

Yesterday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced that Gabby’s boyfriend Brandon is now a person of interest in her disappearance.

The North Port Police Department, along with the FBI, is now taking the lead on Gabby’s case.

“We know Brian returned here to North Port on September 1st — ten days before her family reported her missing on September 11th,” the North Port Police Department shared in a statement.

“We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port. Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in this case.”

Facebook; pictured above is Gabby

The North Port Police Department also pointed out that Brian has not given them any details and he has also not agreed to be interviewed.

“The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.”

