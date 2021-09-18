Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Has Gone Missing After Being Named A Person Of Interest In Her Disappearance

Blue Point, New York. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito is from Blue Point, and she was following her dream of traveling across America with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she vanished.

Gabby and Brian left New York for their cross-country trip in a van on July 2nd, and they drove to Colorado before making their way to Utah.

Gabby was last seen on August 24th in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the following day, she reached out to her family to say that she had made it to Grand Teton National Park.

On September 1st, Gabby’s boyfriend Brian returned to his home in North Port, Florida, along with the van they had been driving in.

Instagram; pictured above is Gabby

On September 11th, Gabby’s family reported her as missing to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Earlier this week, the North Port Police Department stated that they now have Gabby and Brian’s van in their possession, before naming Brian a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance.

“That vehicle was fully processed for evidence along with FBI agents Tuesday evening,” the North Port Police Department said.

“As of now, Brian has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details.”

