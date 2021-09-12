Her Mother-In-Law Called Her A Bad Mom At Her 1-Year-Old’s Funeral And Now She’s Telling The Internet She Doesn’t Want To Go To The Apology Dinner

If you thought your mother-in-law was the worst, just wait until you have to hear about what this poor woman was subjected to by her husband’s mother.

“I lost my son to congenital heart disease and he did not survive the open heart surgery at the age of 1 year and 6 months,” this poor woman started out by saying.

“He was the greatest blessing I had in my life. Everyone kept telling me things will get easier with time.”

“I know that no matter how much time goes by I’ll still be missing my baby and everything sweet about him.”

She then revealed that things have never been great between the two of them, but when her son got sick, they were constantly disagreeing.

I think she’s being nice here because this mother-in-law just sounds like she was out to make her life miserable at a time when she should have just been supportive.

Her mother-in-law slammed each decision she had to make about her son’s care, inserted herself into being involved with his treatment, and had the nerve to tell her she had no clue how to handle her son being sick.

After her son sadly passed away, her mother-in-law caused a complete scene at his funeral.

“When my son passed away she came to the funeral and caused a scene by arguing with me knowing I had no energy for it,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.