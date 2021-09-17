She’s Battling Cancer For A Second Time And Her High School Sweetheart Is Detailing Cars To Help Pay For Her Medical Bills

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 20-year-old Haley Smith just finished up her freshman year of college at Coastal Carolina University before she had no choice but to move back home to get treatment for her stage 4 cervical cancer, which had returned.

Haley is so young to be battling this very rare and aggressive cancer, but she is no stranger to fighting this.

“Haley has battled cancer before, losing both ovaries to this same rare form of cancer at 17,” a GoFundMe page created for Haley reads.

“She was victorious then, and we have faith she will be victorious again.”

Haley is currently getting chemotherapy once every single week, and radiation five days every single week.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Haley

“She has had stents placed in both kidneys and continues to have additional medical complications pop up,” the GoFundMe page continues.

Haley’s insurance does not always cover the costs for everything that she needs to beat cancer, and her family is struggling to care for her 7 younger siblings, on top of paying for her expensive treatments and medical bills.

Mateo Montalvo, Haley’s high school sweetheart and boyfriend, has stepped up to detail cars in the area and donate all of the money he makes doing that to Haley’s treatment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.