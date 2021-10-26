College Student Passes Away After Competing In A Charity Hot Dog Eating Contest

Suffern, New York. 20-year-old Madie Nicpon grew up in Suffern, and she was a junior at Tufts University.

Her nickname was Scooter, and she was described as her loved ones as bright, special, kind, and enthusiastic.

Madie was studying Biopsychology, and she was also on the university’s lacrosse team. After graduation, Madie dreamed of going on to medical school so she could be a pediatrician just like her dad.

On October 16th, Madie was competing in a charity hot dog eating contest off-campus with fellow Tufts college students at a house in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Mid-competition, Madie unfortunately choked. Other people who were present for the competition called for help and Madie was rushed to Mt. Auburn Hospital by ambulance.

She was later taken to Massachusetts General before she passed away the following afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, Madie’s lacrosse team said, “Scooter was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.”

“She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion, and friendship.”

