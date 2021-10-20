Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Wants To Get Dressed Up And Go Trick-Or-Treating But This Mom Is Telling The Internet Nobody That Age Should Unless That Have A “Mental Disability”

A mom in Georgia has a 16-year-old daughter who just celebrated her birthday in August.

Days ago while they were on their way home in the car after grocery shopping, her daughter pointed out a costume shop as they drove by.

Her daughter said that she would really like to go to the costume shop to get a costume for Halloween.

This mom asked her daughter why she needed one, to which her daughter responded that she wanted to go trick-or-treating.

Last year, her daughter did not get to go trick-or-treating at all due to the pandemic, and two years ago she spoke to her daughter about how she was getting too old to do it.

That year, her daughter did go trick-or-treating and this mom thought it would be the end of it.

“It honestly shocked me that she was 16y/o (and pretty mature for her age at that, a gifted student, etc.) and still immature enough to think she was going to walk around in a costume with a bunch of small children,” she explained.

She said to her daughter that she could not go trick-or-treating, and figured her daughter would drop it.

Well, her daughter didn’t, and her daughter is upset with her.

