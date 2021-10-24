This Teacher Went Viral For Sharing Some Absolutely Awful Texts She Got From A Parent

I really don’t know who honestly thinks teaching children is easy, but it’s not me. It’s one challenging profession, especially given the new challenges presented by the pandemic.

Add in the fact that you have to deal with parents like the one I’m about to show you below, and nobody should ever be saying it’s a simple job to do.

These texts one teacher named Ms. Jackson got from a mom and parent of a student are absolutely awful, and I can’t believe she kept her cool throughout all of this.

The nightmare of a mom kicks things off by slamming Ms. Jackson over her daughter failing basically every course besides science and math.

Imgur; pictured above is the first text sent by this parent

Ms. Jackson replies back apologizing to this mom, before explaining that she has zero control over making her daughter get online to participate in learning.

She then gives a perfect comparison, texting, “Much like I would not have the ability to physically drive your child to school, I do not have the ability to wake your child up and put them on the computer.”

“My role as you have stated is to teach,” she continues. “Your role is to have your child ready to learn in a safe, quiet environment with supplies.”

“On multiple occasions, I have called, dojo messaged, text and even come to your home because we had not been able to contact you or even lay eyes on your child for orientation.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.