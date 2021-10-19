These TLC Stars Are Raising Money To Help Orphaned Children With HIV

St. Petersburg, Florida. Kenneth Niedermeier, better known to us all as Kenny, is one of the stars of TLC’s hit show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Kenny and his fiancé Armando Rubio became the very first gay couple to be featured on the TV franchise, and you can’t help but fall in love with the both of them.

Originally from St. Petersburg, Florida, Kenny made the move to Mexico last year to be with Armando.

In this week’s episode that aired Sunday night, Armando and Kenny opened up about their conversation regarding having children together.

Armando has one daughter, Hannah, and Kenny has several adult children (one son and three triplet daughters), but the couple began considering adding to their family.

At first, Armando revealed that he was thinking of having a baby and pursuing surrogacy, but the conversation continued.

Then, Armando and Kenny decided that they would go to a nearby orphanage to visit with adoptable children that are HIV positive. The couple ended up going to the Eunime Orphanage, located in Tijuana.

Armando and Kenny brought presents for the children they visited with at the orphanage, and the kids all came up to give them hugs after being introduced to them.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Kenny and Armando with the children from the Eunime Orphanage

