This Foster Mom Went Viral After Showing TikTok The Care Packages She Makes For The Kids In Her Care

Birmingham, Alabama. 35-year-old Brittany Burcham spends her free time being a foster mom to girls in need. Brittany specifically takes in teenage girls who need somewhere to stay in an emergency because they are in protective custody.

Protective custody happens when authorities consider a child to be in a dangerous situation or one that could impact their health and wellness.

Usually, it’s a social worker or a police officer that initially puts a child into protective custody, and if a relative of that child can’t be found to take them, the child is taken to a foster home.

That’s where people like Brittany come in.

TikTok; pictured above is Brittany in one of her videos

Before a girl arrives at Brittany’s house, she has had to rush to get her things together in a matter of minutes and then has to shove her belongings into a trash bag.

“They carry their things around like trash,” Brittany said in one of her videos, and that’s exactly what these poor girls show up to her house with; a trashbag of their things.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of one of the trashbags Brittany says girls carry their things in

