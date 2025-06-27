He’s Sharing The Hilarious Things His Second Graders Said To Him In A Week

TikTok - @_dreholmes - pictured above is Mr. Holmes

If you ever want the harsh truth wrapped in the most hilarious delivery, just spend a day with second graders. There is truly no one more brutally honest than kids.

Mr. Holmes, a teacher on TikTok who goes by the handle @_dreholmes, documented the things his second graders said during the last week of school before summer break.

It’s hard to keep a straight face when your classroom is like a never-ending comedy show, but he was able to manage.

Starting off strong, one of his students told him that their mom had found his TikTok account and called him “fine.” In response, Mr. Holmes said, “Thanks, Mom.”

Number two: a student declared that the boys’ bathroom smelled like a wet dog. Mr. Holmes agreed that it did. Next, another student asked him if he could write a letter to their dad because he had just gone to jail the night before.

When Mr. Holmes looked it up online, he found that his student’s dad really was in jail.

Number four: a student asked him if he witnessed God creating the sun, which made him question how old he looked and possibly his entire existence.

“For some odd reason, these kids seem to think that I’ve been here since the beginning of time. If I look that old, please, please let me know so I can be humbled,” said Mr. Holmes.

Other students revealed that their grandpa had a hairy back and told off another student for their stinky feet. One student announced that they were staying with their aunt because their dad was with another woman in their apartment.

In the comments section, many TikTok users, both parents and teachers alike, could relate to Mr. Holmes. They shared stories about the unfiltered comments they’ve heard from children.

“My oldest, who is now 19, when he was in kindergarten, decided to share at circle, ‘Mommy is getting spayed, so she can’t have kittens or puppies.’ I was having a hysterectomy,” commented one user.

“I went on a field trip with my daughter’s class once, and a little girl said, ‘You know my grandma, right?’ I said, ‘Yes, we used to work together.’ She said, ‘Her and my grandpa are divorcing because he’s having a baby with the therapist.’ Miss ma’am, it is 7:43 a.m.,” wrote another.

“I work with preschoolers, and my most memorable one was we had just sat down, and one kid said, ‘Wow, Ms. Bailey, you look really big today.’ Circle time ended real quick that day,” shared a third.

