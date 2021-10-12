This Little Girl Is Fighting Salmonella After Most Likely Getting It From Eating A Slice Of Lime

Springdale, Arkansas. Juniper Spann is a 20-month-old little girl from Arkansas, and her family affectionately calls her “Juni.”

Last Monday, Juniper’s family rushed her to a local children’s hospital after she was displaying some worrying symptoms.

Juniper wasn’t drinking or eating, and she had a very high fever as well. Doctors at the children’s hospital quickly figured out that Juniper was suffering from salmonella.

“This is not the easiest fix and there’s risk of sepsis,” Shasta Neisler, a friend of the Spann family, explained on a GoFundMe page.

“She has started antibiotics. And now she needs them and her little body to fight. She needs to have 2 negative salmonella tests.”

“But it doesn’t end there. She will be in the hospital for a minimum of 7 days after her final negative test.”

Shasta then went on to describe Juniper as a sweet little girl with a zest for life. Juniper loves to climb things and ride on her scooter.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Juniper

She is very close to her biggest sister Eleanor, whom Shasta says misses her now that she has to stay in the hospital.

