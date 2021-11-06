Do You Believe In Magic? A New Study Reveals That Magic Can Increase The Self-Esteem Of Children With ADHD

A pilot study conducted by Health Psychology Research has revealed that virtual summer magic camps may have the ability to increase self-esteem in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

ADHD is “characterized by deficits in attention skills, staying on task, or being organized.”

This neurodevelopmental disorder, which is common in children and adolescents, can affect academic performance in school as well as other daily activities.

Children affected by this disorder also report feelings of low self-esteem due to their frequent academic challenges.

The performing art of magic has been shown to increase self-esteem when used therapeutically. So, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of a virtual summer magic camp in children specifically affected by ADHD.

The study comprised six children, ages eight to fourteen, who “participated in a virtual magic camp program for children with disabilities.”

For four consecutive weeks, children attended the camp on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for forty-five minutes.

Before the camp, participants received a magic kit that included a deck of cards, paper clips, rubber bands, rope, a magic wand, and more.

The camp itself involved “intensive one-on-one individual coaching sessions to ensure campers’ master of each trick.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.