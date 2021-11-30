Her Boyfriend Basically Told Her It Turns Him On To Spend His Money On Her And She Has Zero Clue How To Feel About This

A 25-year-old woman recently started dating a man who is 5 years older than her, and she just found out that there’s a big reason behind him spending big money on her.

She originally met her boyfriend close to a year ago, but they only began officially dating over the past several weeks.

Prior to them making things official, they were close friends and they would hang out frequently in their friend group and also alone.

Not long after them striking up a friendship, she noticed that he would insist on paying for her every single time they went somewhere or did something.

Although she would emphasize that she wanted to pay for at least half or reimburse him, he would never let her do that.

Even when they spent time with friends, and those friends would pay their own way, he always paid for her.

At first, she figured he was trying to be gentlemanly, and then she considered that it was all since he had to like her as more than a friend.

Sounds reasonable, right? Well, there’s more to this story than that, and she learned why he insists on paying for her a few weeks ago when she was Christmas shopping and he came too.

While out shopping, she picked out some clothes for herself, which her boyfriend insisted on paying for.

