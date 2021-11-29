Her Ex Essentially Groomed Her When She Was Only 15 And Now That He’s Dating Someone With A Daughter Around That Age She Wants To Reach Out And Warn This Woman

A 27-year-old woman was essentially groomed by her ex-boyfriend when she was just 15-years-old and he was 21.

He was one of her dad’s employees and also someone her dad trusted very much as a friend. That’s how she met him.

Her ex pressured her into sleeping with him when she was only 15. She never told any of her family members that she was in a relationship with him, except for her sister.

Also, her ex’s friends were aware of their relationship, and many of them would comment on how they always knew her ex was into “little girls.”

This continued on in secret for 2 years, but then she slipped up to one of her family members, who turned around and let her mom and dad know about what was going on.

“After that my dad made us sign a contract to continue to be in a relationship until I was 18 or my dad would report him to authorities,” she explained.

“The deal would be that we could be in a relationship but we would not be allowed to be alone at any time. My ex agreed so that he wouldn’t be reported and we continued to act like a couple.”

Her ex began to grow tired of her as she got older, and not long after she celebrated her 18th birthday, they ended things.

She hasn’t exactly been in regular contact with him since then, but several years ago she saw through social media that he started dating a single mom with a 10-year-old daughter.

