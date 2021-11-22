Her Sister’s Significant Other Is Banned From Her Wedding For Being Awful To Her Fiancé’s 90-Year-Old Great-Grandma And Now She’s Thinking Of Banning Her Sister Too

A 27-year-old woman is set to get married to her 29-year-old fiancé James. Now, she has a 19-year-old young sister named Jade, who is not getting a plus one to her wedding.

Her sister Jade has a significant other, but they are not getting an invite for one important reason.

Jade is so upset about the fact that her significant other is not invited to the wedding that she made a bunch of awful posts on social media calling this bride-to-be named and in general telling lies about what even happened in the first place to get them here.

So, Jade is a lesbian and her significant other is Sam, who is also 19. Sam is non-binary.

This bride-to-be’s family was very kind and welcoming of Sam when they met Sam, just like they were with this bride-to-be’s fiancé.

A month ago, this bride-to-be had a birthday party at the house she shares with her fiancé James.

James has a 90-year-old great-grandma named Ethel who happened to be staying with them that week, so she came to the birthday bash.

“Sam is non-binary and her pronouns are xe/xem/xyr,” this bride-to-be explained. “I will be honest, they can be difficult to remember for some people and some people just refer to her as Sam and avoid using xem pronouns if unsure as Sam can be quite unpleasant when people make a mistake even know they just met her.”

“Grandma Ethel is 90, she’s rather open-minded for her age, she’s very accepting of lesbians, understand that trans people exist, and so on.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.