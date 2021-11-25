She Wondered How Her 1-Year-Old Was Getting Himself Water And Then She Saw Him Drinking Out Of The Dog Bowl

Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kids do a lot of silly things, some of which are possibly innovative and others which are simply filthy.

Parents, on the other hand, can almost always find amusement in the mischief of their children. As a parent, you have to have your camera handy because you never know what they’ll do next.

TikTok can’t stop laughing when a mother spotted her infant sipping from the family dog’s water bowl.

When Carrie Schwanke (@mrsschwanke) shared the hilarious video to her TikTok account, it received nearly 100,000 views.

Carrie opens the video by gazing sheepishly at the camera, shaking her head, and holding her hand over her mouth.

She captioned the first part of her video with, “Couldn’t figure out how my 1-year-old was getting water for himself.”

TikTok; pictured above is Carrie wondering how her son was getting himself water

Her baby is soon seen toddling down the corridor with an empty cup in his hand. He then squats down next to the dog’s water bowl and fills the cup with water.

“At least he’s hydrated,” Carrie humorously pointed out.

