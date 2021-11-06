She Went Missing This Summer After Meeting A Man Online, And This Man Has Just Been Arrested For Her Murder

Urbandale, Iowa. 30-year-old Rachel Reuter was originally from Wisconsin, and Rachel’s loved ones say she was just a good, kind, amazing young woman.

Rachel disappeared this summer from Urbandale, Iowa, and she was last seen leaving a Super 8 Motel alongside a man she met online via a dating website; 46-year-old James Shiloh Klever.

It was June 16th when Rachel left the motel, located at 5900 Sutton Place, at 11:30 that morning.

That same day, Rachel’s dad called up the Urbandale Police Department to report her as missing, and evidence related to her disappearance led authorities to a home in Bondurant, Iowa.

“Information and evidence gathered shifted this incident from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“Investigators believe that during the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, Mr. Klever killed Ms. Reuter at the Bondurant residence, although her remains have not been located.”

Facebook; pictured above is Rachel

James has been arrested and charged with Rachel’s murder, though authorities still have yet to locate her.

After the news of James’s arrest broke, Cassie Sampson, the owner of the East Village Spa where Rachel worked, took to Facebook to share a few things about her.

