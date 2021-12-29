A New Scientific Study Rejected Four Popular Myths About Popularized Anti-Aging Diets

For hundreds of years, people have attempted to crack the code for anti-aging. Anti-aging diet trends have come and gone, but little research has actually backed up their efficacy.

This lack pushed researchers at the University of Washington and Pennington Biomedical Research Center to launch a new study into these popularized diets.

Published in Science, the team evaluated the most popular diet trends, including ketogenic diets, intermittent fasting, protein restriction, essential amino acid restriction, classic calorie restriction, and more.

The researchers believe that these diets reached such popularity because of animal testing success.

Still, many claims made by food manufacturers and diet influencers have not been confirmed, and the success of animal testing has not been proven to correlate to humans.

The researchers’ inquiry results go against much of what popular media has publicized.

First, while calorie-restricting diets have been found to extend the lifespan of mice, it is still not clear whether humans react in the same way.

Second, the researchers surprisingly found no evidence that intermittent fasting or the ketogenic diet leads to longevity for humans.

These findings caused the researchers to denounce four myths that have taken up space in popular culture.

