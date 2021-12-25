All The Christmas Movies You Can Watch Today If You Need A Break From Family Festivities

Sometimes you don’t load the dishwasher right. Or you finish the oat milk. OR you chew too loudly. Whatever your struggle, sometimes you need to take a break from your family.

But if your family is somehow everywhere, all the time, during the holidays, you may need a solution for tuning them out. Our solution? There is an endless stream of Christmas content provided by Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Have you already burned through all your go-to holiday classics? Then, take these titles for a spin.

They’re slightly less mind-dumbing than the dozens of films churned out for the holidays each year, and you might even have a shot of getting your family to watch them.

While it’s technically not a movie, last year, my family and I escaped into the charming world of Merry Happy Whatever (2019), a cheeky 8-episode Netflix series featuring Disney alums Ashley Tisdale and Bridgit Mendler.

It was a dramatic, silly, multi-camera comedy that could have streamed on ABC or Fox. Bright and touching, this spirited min-series definitely deserved a second season.

The Netflix original, Let it Snow (2019) has juicy teen romance and a few familiar faces. Parents might recognize actress Kiernan Shipka from Mad Men (2007-2015) while their kids know her from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2021).

The film has a great ensemble cast, featuring a few newcomers, plus overlapping storylines sure to keep the family occupied for a few hours.

Unaccompanied Minors (2006) is a veritable mid-2000s classic now streaming on Netflix.

