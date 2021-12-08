Her Family Hates Her Boyfriend Because Of Has Tattoos And She’s Telling The Internet She Insisted He Had To Cover Them Up If He Wanted Respect From Her Family

A woman has a boyfriend that she has been seeing for close to 2 years. She and he are pretty much opposites, but you know what they say about opposites attracting.

Despite their differences, they always are able to work through them.

Now, her boyfriend’s body is essentially 90% covered in tattoos, and they reach up to his neck.

“Today he’s employed and doing well for himself but his upbringing was quite rough,” she explained.

“I wouldn’t describe myself as “posh” at all but I come from a family where image, looks, and your accomplishments matter. However, I’d say I’m a little more casual than them.”

“A few months ago I finally got the courage to introduce him to my family. This was a HUGE deal to me and I told him that first impressions would make or break everything.”

“I told him that he will cover his tattoos – no ifs, ands or buts – because my parents are super old-fashioned. I bought him an outfit for the night to ensure he’d look presentable and classy.”

She also went through a “practice run” with him where she went over everything he should or should not say to her family members.

She told him exactly how he had to speak to them, and how to alleviate any “concerns” that her dad might bring up.

