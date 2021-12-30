His Girlfriend’s Friends Always Expect Him To Pay For Them When They Hang Out And He’s Asking The Internet If He’s A Jerk For Refusing To Do This Going Forward

A 24-year-old man has been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend Bridget for 3 years now.

They purchased a home together, which they both live in, and he thinks that he certainly has been generous to his girlfriend throughout the years they have been together.

“I don’t know when I became the ATM of the group,” he said, and that’s the biggest problem in his relationship.

“What I didn’t expect was to become the sole footer of the bill when Bridget, myself, and her 3,4, or sometimes 5 friends go out.”

“What happens is, one of us pitches going out, and about 50% of the time it’s date night, just us two, 50% she texts these friends and it becomes a group event.”

“What can also happen is date night turns into a bar hop which becomes us meeting up with her friends.”

Bridget’s friends always end up ordering more expensive things on the menu when they all go out, for example, they mist recently ordered $14 glasses of wine.

A week ago when they all went out, the tab was $667 for their dinner and drinks.

At that point, he was done. He explained to Bridget that after that evening, he was only going to be footing the bill for himself and her.

