One Night, She Picked Up Sushi From A Grocery Store To Have For Dinner And Eating That Ultimately Sent Her Kidneys Into Failure

San Diego, California. Two years ago, a young woman named Devon Ko picked up sushi one night from a local grocery store to have for dinner.

After eating that sushi for dinner, Devon came down with ciguatera fish poisoning, which in turn caused her kidneys to fail.

She was only 31-years-old at the time she was diagnosed.

“Before she knew it, she was in a terrifying situation, fighting tooth and nail for her life in the ICU,” one of her friends wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

“Since then, for the last 2.5 years, she’s been living in kidney failure — enduring six invasive surgeries, dialysis treatments, extreme trauma and stress, and for a time, even losing her ability to walk.”

“Before her accident, Devon’s life was full of promise. A passionate teacher, she had just created her most popular course to date on 3D software.”

“She welcomed thousands of eager students to her design community.”

“Now Devon lives on a dialysis machine for 10 hours a day, every day. Her ability to pursue her passions in design and teaching has been severely limited. All her energy is focused on the work of surviving from day to day.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Devon

