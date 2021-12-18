She Broke Up With Her Fiancé 3 Months Before Their Wedding And They’re Waiting To Break The News To Their Families Until After Christmas

A 24-year-old woman was engaged to her 24-year-old fiancé, but they broke up this Thursday.

Their wedding was 3 months away; booked for March. If they had made it to their wedding date, they would have been together for 6 years at that point.

The past few months for her and her fiancé have been hard, and they simply were not able to make it through their problems.

So on Thursday, they agreed it was better to end things, and she mentioned that they’re not mad at one another; it’s just better for them this way.

“It’s only been 2 days and I’m having a hard time with co-living,” she explained. “We agreed I’d keep the apartment as I can afford it alone with having 2 jobs.”

“I told him I wouldn’t rush him out especially with the holidays coming up. We were just “living like roommates” for the past couple of months so it shouldn’t be bugging me as much as it is. We both agreed that we had checked out of the relationship.”

“I think what’s really bugging me is not telling our families and friends till after Christmas. I’m still getting so many “oh how’s the wedding planning going?” From friends and family and I die a little inside having to lie about it.”

Then, yesterday evening one of their friends proposed to his girlfriend, and that completely messed her up.

Today, her ex explained to her that he was going to sell his motorcycle so he could get a new one to drive cross country on a trip by himself.

