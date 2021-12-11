She Just Discovered That Her Boyfriend Replied To A Post A College Girl Made Looking For A Friend With Benefits

A 23-year-old woman is in a relationship with a man the same age as her. She happened to be on his phone not that long ago and discovered a message he had sent in reply to a college girl looking for a friend with benefits.

The 22-year-old college girl’s ad for a FWB said that her midterms have her stressed out and she’s looking for someone to really just sleep with.

“Looking for something fairly specific so please message only after you read my requirements,” the college girl continued in her ad.

“I’m looking for someone in undergrad/grad school or is a fresh grad for some fun to spice up the semester.”

“I have quite a bit of downtime between classes so ideally, we could mess around and then study/hangout. Ideally would be able to host during the day.”

The college girl concluded things by saying that she would like any interested guys to send her safe for work photos, but that if they wanted to send her riskier ones she was not opposed.

The thing to really take note of here is that this college girl was looking for a friend with benefits, not more friends, so there’s no way this poor woman’s boyfriend misunderstood things.

Her boyfriend replied to this college girl’s ad by saying, “23m, 6’1, South Asian. Saw your post and seems like a good match! We should chill sometime :D.”

“I’m also finishing up school right now and my fav show is the foundation atm. What about you?”

