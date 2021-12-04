She Left A Date With A Guy Early Because He Lied About His Height And She’s Asking The Internet If That Was Too Dramatic

A 27-year-old woman recently went out on a date with a guy she met on Tinder. Now, she’s 5 feet 2 inches, and that’s important for this story because her date told her when they were talking that he’s 5 feet 6 inches.

She and this guy were talking for a while before they decided to meet up and go on a date.

“I was really excited for this date because to be honest, I could see a potential even though we’ve only been chatting through text,” she explained.

“Imagine my disappointment when I had arrived for the dinner and movie date to find out that he was in fact a bit shorter than me?”

“I was literally standing over him and I am 5’2″ and I am only wearing short boot wedges. I was kind of freaking out a little bit by the fact that he had lied about his actual height.”

She knows he was lying about his height because she has a few friends that actually are 5’6″ that are taller than her and this guy just was not.

She really doesn’t care about how tall a guy is, how much he weighs, or about other physical things like that; but she does care when people lie to her.

She wound up leaving her date early and decided to discuss what had happened with her friends, who thought she should confront him over text about lying about how tall he is.

“Time and time again, he would still insist that he is 5’6″ even though that is not the case,” she said.

