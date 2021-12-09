She Went Into Labor Right On The Highway And This State Trooper Helped To Deliver Her Baby Boy

Dickson, Tennessee. Two days ago, a pregnant woman was driving in her car on her way to Memphis when she got trapped in a bit of traffic.

Suddenly, she started having contractions, and after placing a call to her mom, realized that her baby was on the way and there was no time for her to make her way to the local hospital, given the fact that traffic was still bad.

“December 7, Trooper Aaron Ranker of the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a medical call of a lady in labor on I-40 west near Dickson,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post.

“When he arrived, Trp. Ranker assessed the situation and took action. Using his prior experience as an EMT Trp. Ranker delivered a beautiful baby boy just before EMS arrived.”

“The mother and son were then transported to Horizon ER. Trooper Ranker then made sure the mother’s friend was transported back to the vehicle so it would not be left on the interstate.”

“Trooper Ranker heroically represented the Tennessee Highway Patrol, to say we are proud of him would be a tremendous understatement.”

Speaking to WKRN, Trooper Aaron Ranker said, “With my medical experience, I did realize that birth was imminent and there was no waiting for the ambulance, so, we set up everything the best that we could and was able to walk her through the birth and was able to birth a beautiful baby boy.”

This is surprisingly not the first time that Trooper Aaron Ranker had to deliver a baby in an emergency; he had already done this twice before stopping to help this woman on the highway two days ago.

Tennessee Highway Patrol; pictured above Trooper Aaron Ranker smiles with the mom he stopped to help

