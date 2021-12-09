The Owners Of A San Francisco Restaurant Kicked Out Several Police Officers After They Seated Them For Simply For Being On-Duty And After Receiving Major Backlash, They Quickly Deleted Their Instagram Post Announcing What They Did

San Francisco, California. Hilda and Jesse is a restaurant in San Francisco owned by Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton.

On Saturday, December 4th, Rachel and Kristina took to the Hilda and Jesse Instagram account to announce that they kicked several police officers out of their restaurant the day before simply for being on duty.

“Shortly after seating them, our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons,” Rachel and Kristina wrote.

Obviously, on-duty uniformed police officers are clearly armed, so why did Rachel, Kristina, and their staff seat the police officers and then decide to ask them to leave if the fact that they were armed in the first place was the problem?

The Instagram announcement Rachel and Kristina made completely and utterly backfired on them in ways they never probably imagined.

People flooded their comments section and their Yelp reviews; berating the women for what they did and promising to boycott their restaurant.

The one-star Yelp reviews that flooded in after Rachel and Kristina’s Instagram announcement got so out of hand, Yelp temporarily blocked anyone from being able to leave a review.

Even San Francisco’s Chief of Police, Bill Scott, addressed the situation.

Instagram; pictured above is the statement from Rachel and Kristina announcing that they kicked out several on-duty police officers that they since deleted

