This Adorable Little Boy Was Born With A Cleft Lip And Palate And Tomorrow He Will Undergo His First Of Many Surgeries

Salem, Oregon. Liam is an adorable little boy who entered the world just 2 months ago.

Zaira Flores Marin is best friends with Liam’s mom, and she recently created a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for the multiple surgeries this little boy will have to undergo in the near future.

“Baby Liam was born with asymmetric unilateral complete cleft lip and palate which will require multiple surgeries: an adhesion, reconstruction, palate repair, rhinoplasty, bone graft, jaw surgery, and continuous orthodontic care,” Zaira explained on the GoFundMe page.

“He also has Hydronephrosis of the right kidney. He might also need hearing aids at some point in time and tubes in his ears to help the drainage of fluid he has built up.”

“The severity of the cleft lip and palate make it very difficult for Liam to eat and without medical intervention, it will affect his development.”

“Without surgeries, Liam would have issues with speech, eating, hearing, and the growing of his teeth.”

“Although we’d like to think appearances don’t matter, this surgery will also be instrumental in helping him grow into a strong and confident little boy.

Tomorrow Liam will undergo his first of many surgeries; a cleft lip adhesion and ginigivoperiosteoplasty.

GoFundMe; pictured above is baby Liam

