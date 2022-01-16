16-Year-Old Working At Burger King Shot And Killed In A Shootout As Her Coworker Fired At A Man Who Tried To Rob Them Via The Drive-Thru

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell was working at the Burger King located at 5120 West Capitol Drive on January 2nd when a man drove up to the drive-thru window intending to rob the place.

Derrick D. Ellis, one of Niesha’s coworkers, had a gun on him that day even though he is a convicted felon who was not permitted to own a firearm.

When the armed man at the drive-thru window began trying to rob the cashier standing there, Derrick opened fire on the man.

In the shootout, authorities say that Niesha was struck by gunfire inside of the Burger King, and she sadly died from her injuries.

“There was video footage showing parts of the shooting incident,” a criminal complaint obtained by Chip Chick stated.

“The physical evidence and video footage showed that the shooter was an employee inside the restaurant, which had just closed.”

“The shooter appeared to be firing towards a man at the drive-thru window who was attempting to rob the cashier.”

“The footage showed that after the shooting, a male employee crawls on the floor collecting fired casings.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Niesha

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.