A Couple Found This Poor Injured Dog Limping Down The Road On Christmas Eve So They Stepped In To Save Her

Overland, Missouri. It was a few weeks ago on Christmas Eve when a woman named Anjeliqa was on her way home from work.

As she was driving, she saw a dog limping down the side of the road, and she pulled her car right over to try to help this poor animal.

“What she found was one very scared, very emaciated, and very hurt pooch,” Anjeliqa’s partner Daniel wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“The poor thing didn’t have a collar, and her paw was terribly injured (to the point where it looked crushed), so we took her to an animal hospital.”

“There, we were told that the injury had occurred weeks prior and had partially healed, but x-rays showed that it was so severe that she was actually missing bones in her paw (our best guess is that maybe she got it caught in a trap of some kind and then ripped it out). In any case, the vets were now concerned about infection, and they said the leg would have to go.”

Anjeliqa and Daniel tried so hard to figure out who owned this poor girl, without any luck. She also did not have a microchip, so that made things even harder.

The couple figured that someone most likely dumped this dog out on the cold streets after she got injured.

Anjeliqa and Daniel knew that they could not drop this dog off at a shelter considering all of the traumatic things she had been through.

GoFundMe; pictured above is this sweet dog that Anjeliqa and Daniel rescued off the streets

