A Few Weeks Before Her Wedding She Found Out Her Fiancé Cheated On Her So She Called Things Off, Then Sold The Heirloom Family Ring He Proposed To Her With

A 27-year-old woman was set to get married to her 29-year-old now ex-fiancé Mason on January 20th.

A few days ago, one of her friends told her that they had seen Mason cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend Kim.

As soon as she found out about her fiancé cheating on her, she called off the wedding.

Unfortunately, since her wedding was supposed to be just a few weeks away and she already lined up things like the venue and the caterer, she couldn’t get a refund for anything.

She’s sadly had to lose over $20,000 on this wedding that’s no longer happening.

“Last year I took out a loan to cover the costs of the wedding, the longer I take to repay it the more interest it gets,” she explained.

“When we first got engaged, Mason agreed to share our finances together, meaning had we got married I would’ve been able to pay it off.”

“This was supposed to be in our prenup but because we didn’t get married, it meant he no longer had to share finances.”

When she called things off, she did ask Mason if he would help her pay back the money that she was losing on the wedding.

