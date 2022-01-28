After This 71-Year-Old Man Delivered A DoorDash Order To A Woman, She Set Out To Raise Enough Money To Help Him Quit One Of His Jobs

When you think of people that you know that are in their 70s, most likely they’re retired and enjoying their lives.

Sadly, a 71-year-old man named Kerry fell on some very hard times, and in order to support himself and his two sons, he started delivering for DoorDash.

A woman by the name of Anabelle was surprised to order something on DoorDash and have Kerry show up on her front porch.

Her Ring doorbell captured the footage of Kerry placing her order on her porch, and she shared the video footage on TikTok.

It quickly went viral with many people expressing sadness that Kerry was out working at his age instead of enjoying retirement.

Wanting to help Kerry out, Anabelle was able to find Kerry and speak to him on the phone, where he shared his sad story with her.

“I am a 71-year-old Security Guard, single, with two sons under my care,” Kerry told Anabelle. “My wife died in 2011 and I am a DoorDash Driver to make ends meet.”

“I have been dealing with some health issues that have affected my Dashing abilities at times. I love sharing my DoorDash experience with others so they can earn income and be successful in their dashing experience.”

TikTok; pictured above is Kerry dropping Anabelle’s DoorDash order off at her house

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.