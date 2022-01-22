Her Boyfriend Is Making Her Take Care Of His Dog Every Single Day And She’s So Sick Of This

A woman moved in with her boyfriend back in September, and she’s been in a relationship with him for a year.

She does think their relationship has gone well so far, but they are in a tough spot money-wise and she lost her job several months ago.

She’s currently working as a waitress for the moment since that was the only job she could get in a pinch and there aren’t many jobs where she lives.

She doesn’t bring home a lot working as a waitress, and then her boyfriend quit his job a few weeks ago.

As of right now, her boyfriend still has not found a job, which doesn’t actually irritate her so much.

“…But what does frustrate me is that I feel like I do more chores than him, on top of working more,” she explained. “Most of the chores are no big deal, but what I DONT like is taking care of his dog.”

“He got the dog before we met. She’s like his baby. I’ve never really been like, the biggest fan of this dog, but I don’t hate her or anything either.”

She just prefers cats, and she does have one that lives with them too. The worst part about her boyfriend’s dog is that she can’t be home by herself for over one hour since she will eat garbage or upend their house.

“This makes scheduling work hours difficult,” she said. “We try to train her, but at this point, we need to hire someone as she doesn’t listen to us.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.