Her Boyfriend Is Obsessed With Feet And She Just Discovered That He Secretly Took Pictures Of Her Sister’s Feet

A woman has been with her boyfriend for one year, and her boyfriend never hid from her his obsession with, well, feet.

Feet turn her boyfriend on, and she never really thought much about it.

“It hasn’t bothered me much, and it never bothered me seeing his search history,” she explained.

“Except for now… now I’m bothered. My boyfriend fell asleep hours before I decided it was time I go to bed, and I was rearranging his covers when I grabbed his phone to set it aside.”

As she picked up his phone to move, she noticed that it was not locked and so she decided to take a peek at what was on his phone.

She could clearly see all of the different things her boyfriend had been doing recently on his phone, and something that caught her attention was photos that her boyfriend had deleted.

“One of them was his “recently deleted” picture album, and there were 9 pictures total of my sister’s feet,” she said.

“We were with her the day prior, and she was barefoot. He was sneakily taking pics of just her feet, zoomed in, in the two different rooms we were in.”

“Now I don’t know how to feel. It obviously sickened me knowing it was my own sister.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.