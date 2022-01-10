Her Boyfriend Is Really Bad With Money And About To Be Homeless, But She Has No Idea How To Handle This

A 28-year-old woman has a 29-year-old boyfriend who is so bad with money that he’s about to be homeless.

Over the last 5 years, she has attempted to live with her boyfriend on multiple occasions, and they live in a major city.

Every time they end up living under the same roof, he won’t pay his portion of the rent on time at all.

Additionally, when he is able to give her rent money, it’s nearly never the entire amount that he owes her.

“He often mismanages his money and I end up having to pick up the slack,” she explained. “As soon as he gets paid, his money is gone.”

“I feel like I’m the mother to an adult child and it is a thankless job.”

“I’m too kind of a person to allow someone to starve right in front of me, so I usually end up buying his groceries and covering all utilities by myself.”

“It’s not like I have a money tree or a trust fund. I work a 9-5 and have a salary that puts me in the lower middle class. I have been fortunate enough that I learned to budget at a young age.”

Last September, her boyfriend moved into her apartment yet again, and though he was only planning on being there for a short 2-week stay, he’s still living with her 3 months after the fact.

